John Bolton Sends Cryptic Message On Twitter: ‘Stay Tuned’

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 08: White House National Security Advisor John Bolton (L) and Vice President Mike Pence listen to President Donald Trump announce his decision to withdraw the United States from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in the Diplomatic Room at the White House May 8, 2018 in Washington, DC.

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Justin Caruso Contributor

Former Trump administration official John Bolton sent his first tweet since leaving the White House on Friday morning, telling his followers to “stay tuned.”

“Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months. For the backstory, stay tuned……..” Bolton said.

The former ambassador’s intentions have come under scrutiny as many speculate that he could reveal damaging information about the Ukraine scandal were he to testify in the ongoing impeachment inquiry in Congress.

The Daily Caller reported this month that Bolton’s Super PAC recently released a 2020 campaign survey aimed at likely Republican voters asking for email addresses and phone numbers. Bolton’s PAC told the Caller that the group was focused only on congressional candidates, and that Bolton had no “intention” of running for office himself.

Former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton appears at the Center for Strategic and International Studies before delivering remarks September 30, 2019 in Washington, DC. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Bolton, a former U.N. ambassador, was hired in 2018 as national security adviser for President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Bolton Warns Iran: US Navy To Deploy Carrier And Bombers To Middle East)

He left the White House in September, with Trump saying that he “disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions.”

The ambassador is reportedly working on a book about his time in the Trump White House.