Ohio State Releases Incredible Hype Video For Game Against Penn State

Ohio State cranked up the hype-video game to a million heading into their Saturday matchup with Penn State.

The Buckeyes dropped their hype post for the highly-anticipated game, and it’s absolutely chilling. You all know you can’t come at me with a hype video unless it’s awesome.

My standards are sky high. Don’t come at me with weak videos. Luckily for fans of OSU, this one didn’t disappoint at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. You’re going to love it.

Who is ready to run through a wall right now? In case you want to know my feelings on this game, go ahead and check out the GIF below.

The Buckeyes are already favored by 18.5. People are expecting this game to be a blowout. After seeing that video, you might want to take OSU by about 50.

I hate OSU, and I’m still ready to run right into battle after watching that video. I hate them! I absolutely despise the Buckeyes, but I can’t lie at all.

That video was absolutely awesome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Nov 16, 2019 at 2:24pm PST

Tune in at noon EST on Fox for the biggest game of the weekend. It’s going to be epic.