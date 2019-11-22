Whitney Cummings Opens Up About The Details Behind Her Nude Photo Scandal

Whitney Cummings opened up about what really happened when she shared her nude photos online during an appearance Thursday on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

As previously reported, the comedian shared a photo of herself that showed her nipple on Twitter in August after someone reportedly tried to extort Cummings.

“It was actually my own fault,” she admitted. “I was doing Instagram Stories one night and weed is now legal in California, which is not a good mix. I had done [a Story] and it kind of slipped a little bit.”

Cummings detailed the situation to fans on Twitter when she first put the nude photo on the internet. (RELATED: Whitney Cummings Shares Nude Photo In Response To Being Extorted)

“1) In April I accidentally posted an insta story that showed nipple,” she tweeted. “Once I realized, I deleted. The people who took screen grabs are trying to get money from me, some said they have offers to sell them, some are asking for money to not post the photo.”

“2) They all must think I’m way more famous than I am, but they also must think I’m way more easily intimidated than I am,” she added. “If anyone is gonna make money or likes off my nipple, it’s gonna be me. So here it all is, you foolish dorks.”

Cummings claimed she shared the photos herself because she didn’t know what else to do to.

“I just took the bargaining chip off the table. It was the only thing I knew how to do,” Cummings told Clarkson. “It’s a boob!”

“I was like, I’m not giving you my money, I’ve worked too hard,” she stated. “I paid good money! I’m proud of them.”

“There are better nude photos of me. I’m in the bathtub. I look like I’m having a home birth.”