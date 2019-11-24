Michael Page Beats Giovanni Melillo With Brutal Punch To The Face At Bellator London

Michael Page obliterated Giovanni Melillo at a Bellator fight in London.

Page landed a brutal punch on Melillo in the first round, and it was lights out for his opponent. I'm not even sure Melillo knew what happened.

Watch the incredible punch below. It might be one of the most impressive things you see all day.

That's the definition of a grade-A punch. When you leave yourself undefended, don't be surprised when you get knocked out.

Page saw an opening, exploited it and ended the fight right on the spot. That’s what we call getting lit up in the business.

I’ll be honest with all of you on this one. I don’t know a ton about Page. I don’t know much about him at all.

Having said that, I think it’s fair to say he’s bound for big things in the world of MMA if this is how he’s winning fights.

If you’re knocking people out in this fashion, then it shouldn’t take long for Page to blow up in the sport.

We’ll have to see what Page does next in MMA, but there’s no doubt that was a hell of a fight.