Wisconsin Loses To New Mexico, Shoots The Ball In Embarrassing Fashion

The Wisconsin Badgers lost to New Mexico 59-50 Tuesday night, and the shooting was pathetic.

Final in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/uXZ6YxCUVt — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 26, 2019

I said coming into tonight that we needed to bounce back after losing to Richmond. I said we couldn’t take two back-to-back losses to good, but not great, teams. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Would you like to know what happened? The exact opposite happened. You think the shooting against Richmond was bad?

Just wait until you read this stat. We shot 2-26 from three! Yes, we jacked up more than 25 triples and hit two of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Nov 26, 2019 at 1:21pm PST

If that’s not embarrassing, then I don’t know what the hell is. This is simply unacceptable. Outside of Nate Reuvers, not a single player shot above 50%.

We’re the Wisconsin Badgers. We’re not some farm team playing a throw away game in North Dakota! What the hell has happened to this squad?

D’Mitrik Trice plays like he’s regressed, Kobe King isn’t consistent enough right now, Brad Davison doesn’t look ready to be the number two option and we can’t shoot to save our lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Nov 26, 2019 at 2:11pm PST

It’s a comedy of errors, but nobody is laughing. It’s time for some serious soul searching at this point. We’ve got more than enough talent to make the tournament, but the Badgers will be watching if things don’t get figured out fast.

Fix it, Gard. Fix it fast.