Biden Maintains National Lead, Poll Shows

Former Vice President Joe Biden maintains a national lead over his fellow Democratic 2020 presidential candidates, a CNN poll released Wednesday shows.

Twenty-eight percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents who are registered to vote say that they prefer to vote for the former vice president over the other Democratic candidates, according to the CNN poll SSRS conducted.

Biden’s support has fallen almost 6 percentage points since an October CNN poll found him holding 34% of Democratic voters. (RELATED: Here’s How Joe Biden Has Evolved On Abortion As He Attempts To Become President)

Meanwhile, 17% of voters say they would vote for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and 14% say they would vote for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Warren’s support has also dropped since CNN’s October poll, which showed Warren holding 19% of Democratic voters and Sanders holding 16%.

Eleven percent of voters say they would vote for South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a surge from CNN’s October poll, which showed Buttigieg at 6%. (RELATED: Here’s Why Buttigieg Wants To Eliminate The FDA’s Warnings On Abortion Drugs)

Each of the other Democratic candidates held 3% or less of Democrat and Democratic-leaning independent votes.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.