Trump Tweets Fake Boxing Photo Of Himself Shirtless

President Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted out a fake photo of himself shirtless in a boxing ring, without any caption, sparking a massive reaction online.
The photo is reportedly from the movie Rocky III which stars Sylvester Stallone. This comes after Trump said at a Tuesday rally that he has a “gorgeous chest” while discussing his visit to Walter Reed hospital in mid-November. Trump said the doctors told him to “show us that gorgeous chest,” adding doctors told him “we want to see it,” and that “We’ve never seen a chest quite like it,” The Washington Examiner reported. (RELATED: Trump Rally Gets Off To A Wild Start As Crowd Chants ‘Bulls**t!’ As He Talks Impeachment)
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2019
Twitter users immediately responded to the tweet:
We don’t deserve Trump sometimes https://t.co/qxlZmbnaIJ
— Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) November 27, 2019
Sometimes I love twitter dot com. pic.twitter.com/GCV8R69xSp
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) November 27, 2019
Troll level: EXPERT https://t.co/FaICt90srk
— Caleb Hull ???????????? (@CalebJHull) November 27, 2019
Trump is now in Palm Beach, Florida where he will be spending Thanksgiving with his family.