Trump Tweets Fake Boxing Photo Of Himself Shirtless

President Donald Trump arrives for a Keep America Great campaign rally at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on November 26, 2019

Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Henry Rodgers Capitol Hill Reporter

President Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted out a fake photo of himself shirtless in a boxing ring, without any caption, sparking a massive reaction online.

The photo is reportedly from the movie Rocky III which stars Sylvester Stallone. This comes after Trump said at a Tuesday rally that he has a “gorgeous chest” while discussing his visit to Walter Reed hospital in mid-November. Trump said the doctors told him to “show us that gorgeous chest,” adding doctors told him “we want to see it,” and that “We’ve never seen a chest quite like it,” The Washington Examiner reported. (RELATED: Trump Rally Gets Off To A Wild Start As Crowd Chants ‘Bulls**t!’ As He Talks Impeachment)

Trump is now in Palm Beach, Florida where he will be spending Thanksgiving with his family.