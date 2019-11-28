GoFundMe For Nate Bain Raises More Than $100,000 After Beating Duke

Stephen F. Austin basketball hero Nate Bain is going to get a ton of money through his GoFundMe.

Bain was the man who hit the shot to beat Duke earlier in the week, and his actions sent shockwaves through the sport.

What most people found out after the game was that he had a GoFundMe set up for him because of damage done to his family’s place in the Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian.

It currently has well over $100,000 sitting in it. According to Darren Rovell, it had less than $2,500 before Bain’s heroics against the Blue Devils.

This right here is why college sports are so damn cool. Duke is so hated that people are pouring money into a fundraiser for the man who hit the winning shot.

Bain and SFA have no connection of any kind to most of the people donating. It doesn’t matter. People hate Coach K’s guys, and they’re rewarding Bain for giving them a loss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb) on Nov 26, 2019 at 10:35pm PST

Now, it’ll be interesting to see what happens with the NCAA here. The GoFundMe was created within NCAA compliance, but it’s clear he’s really only generating all this money because he beat Duke.

I’m sure somebody at the NCAA will try to raise hell, but they really shouldn’t. It’d be one thing if he was just pocketing the money for a beer run, but he’s not.

Bain needs this money for his family to rebuild in the Bahamas. Do the right thing, NCAA. Let him keep every penny.