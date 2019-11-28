Marc Moreno And Secretary Ben Carson

On the Thanksgiving edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we revisit two of our favorite interviews, one with Marc Moreno from Climate Depot and Dr. Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Listen to the whole show:

Watch the Marc Moreno interview:

Watch the Ben Carson interview:

The September 27, 2019, interview with Marc Moreno: What is the truth about climate change? Marc Moreno has forgotten more about the subject than most other people know. As the leading de-bunker of the left-wing climate hoax, Marc gets into the origins of the cult of climate, how the left is indoctrinating children, and why, despite the lies, liberals are so successful and pushing their agenda forward. You don’t want to miss this one.

The February 15, 2019, interview with Dr. Ben Carson: We sat down with the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to discuss his upbringing and how it influenced his life and informed his stewardship of HUD.

