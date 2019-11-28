PREVIEW: Do The Detroit Lions Have Any Hope Of Beating The Bears On Thanksgiving?

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s officially Thanksgiving, and that means it’s time for the biggest tradition the Detroit Lions have as a franchise.

Every year, the Lions take the field to play on Thanksgiving day. Well, that day has, once again, arrived, and I’m praying like hell we don’t get embarrassed by the Bears. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With Matthew Stafford still out with a fractured back, Jeff Driskel is still running the offense for Detroit. However, he’s also banged up which means David Blough might start! That’s the situation we’re in, folks!

I don’t care if we don’t win another game all year, but we can’t lose on Thanksgiving.

We just can’t. Of all the things the Detroit Lions can’t do, losing on Thanksgiving is right at the top of the list. Despite how sad of a franchise we are historically, this day is our day.

It’s the one shining moment for the Lions. I can’t believe how sad what I’m about to say is, but this is our Super Bowl.

Beating the pathetic Chicago Bears on national television is about as good as it’s going to get this year for my Lions.

For one bright moment and three hours this Thursday afternoon, the Lions are the sole focus of the NFL. Please, let us win, God! Please.

I know I don’t ask for much, but I’m asking for this. Despite having Jeff Driskel (or Blough) instead of Stafford, I’m begging for one happy moment this atrocious season.

After we beat the Bears, we can lose out. I don’t give a damn, but today, we need a victory. Let’s get to work.

You can watch the game at 12:30 EST on Fox.