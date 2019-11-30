Josh Shaw Suspended Through 2020 Season For Gambling On NFL Games

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw has been hit with a gigantic suspension.

It was announced Friday that Shaw would be suspended through the 2020 season after betting on games. According to Ian Rapoport, the bets happened while Shaw was away from the team on IR during a trip to Vegas with his buddies. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It sounds like it was more of a misunderstanding than anything involving malicious intent.

The #Cardinals’ Josh Shaw has been suspended through the 2020 season for betting on NFL games. pic.twitter.com/f2yqCm0VzD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 29, 2019

On the Josh Shaw suspension, via sources close to him: Shaw went to a Vegas casino this fall with buddies from HS. He’s on IR & hasn’t been around the team since preseason. Shaw placed sports bets for the 1st time based on misinterpreted understanding of the Supreme Court ruling — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2019

More on Josh Shaw: He used his own player card & ID. Shaw flew to NY immediately upon notice to meet with the NFL & cooperated fully. Shaw has the opportunity to appeal what is the harshest gambling penalty in decades. He considers it an innocent mistake with a severe outcome. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2019

This is just one of those situations where there has to be zero tolerance. It sounds like Shaw wasn’t doing anything to impact games, which is good. At that point, it could be criminal.

Having said that, the NFL still can’t take chances. You have to set the standard that anybody involved with gambling is going to get suspended.

Shaw put money on games, and he’s going to be sitting for a long time.

If you’re a pro athlete and you want to bet on sports, then bet on a different league or wait until you’re retired.

It’s just not worth the risk, and the Cardinals defensive back just found that out firsthand. Losing a year of NFL money can’t be fun at all.

My guess is that Shaw’s suspension will be reduced by the NFL after appealing. They always go big and then walk it back.

Either way, the Cardinals and the rest of the league just got a massive reminder of what happens when you gamble on games as a player.