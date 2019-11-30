Wisconsin Shares Electric Hype Video For Rivalry Game Against Minnesota

The Wisconsin Badgers are ready to roll against Minnesota, and have a hype video to prove it.

As everybody knows, I’m all about hype videos for big games. You simply have to have them. Major college football games and hype videos go hand-in-hand. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin blows out Purdue. Now, it’s all about beating @GopherFootball and winning the Big 10 West. See you soon, Minnesota and all the sad people who live there! P.S.: not a great hair day for me. It happens. Have to get better next time. pic.twitter.com/2694WPql5r — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 23, 2019

This one from my Badgers is absolutely chilling. I don’t know what the guys were shown before D-Day, but this one has me ready to storm some beaches.

Give it a watch below. It’s absolutely incredible.

My friends, this game might seriously not even be close at this point. We’re so ready for war that it’s not even funny.

Is there a real chance Minnesota just doesn’t take the field in order to stop themselves from getting embarrassed?

I think there’s a very real possibility.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Nov 25, 2019 at 5:00pm PST

This isn’t about winning a football game anymore. It’s about pure brutality, and we’re bringing it in spades. I can promise you that much.

Minnesota will wish they were anywhere else on the planet other than on a field with Wisconsin. That much is beyond any shadow of a doubt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Nov 24, 2019 at 6:48pm PST

Tune in at 3:30 on EST on ABC to watch a slaughter unfold. It’s going to be biblical.