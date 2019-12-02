Arkansas Officials Visit Lane Kiffin’s Town Boca Raton During Coaching Search

Arkansas officials paid a visit Sunday to Boca Raton, and the hype for Lane Kiffin appears to be real.

There had been chatter on Twitter tracking a private jet carrying officials from the school (a time-honored tradition in college football), and the plane was in Boca Raton for several hours. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Dan Wolken confirmed that athletic director Hunter Yurachek and Jon Fagg were in Florida. That’s important because Boca Raton is where Lane Kiffin is located currently as he coaches FAU.

Arkansas fans have been tracking planes all day. After doing some digging, the search team led by Hunter Yurachek and Jon Fagg is indeed hopping around talking to candidates. They were in Boca Raton today, per two sources. More interviews scheduled. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 1, 2019

First off, props to the people who put in work to find out where the Arkansas officials were located. That’s the kind of energy we need in college football.

Secondly, I can’t imagine they were in Boca to meet with anybody other than Kiffin. Let’s not play some dumb game where we pretend two Arkansas officials were doing something else.

The plane records and Wolken’s reporting has me sold. The Razorbacks are taking a serious look at Kiffin, and I’m here for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Atlantic Football (@fau_football) on Nov 9, 2019 at 1:45pm PST

There have now been multiple reports about Kiffin possibly getting back to the big stage, and it just needs to happen.

Can you imagine the kind of content we’d get out of Kiffin in the SEC West against his former boss Nick Saban? Fire up the private jets, folks!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Atlantic Football (@fau_football) on Sep 18, 2019 at 2:05pm PDT

Given how atrocious Arkansas is, they should go all in for a bold hire. It really doesn’t get much bolder than Kiffin.

The man moves the needle, he can coach, he’s an offensive genius and he’s done a great job at FAU. Pull the trigger, Arkansas!

Bring Kiffin back to the SEC and the eyes of the college football world will immediately be on you! Get it done!