Short Teaser Released For The New James Bond Movie ‘No Time To Die’

A short teaser was released late Sunday night for the upcoming James Bond movie “No Time to Die.”

The plot of the latest Bond Film, according to IMDB, is, “Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

The very short promo lasts a grand total of 14 seconds, and is really just a hype video for the full trailer being released Wednesday. (RELATED: The Newest James Bond Girl Has Been Revealed. Her Photos Are Awesome)

However, it does include some new footage, and I can promise fans will want to see it.

I can’t wait for “No Time to Die” to come out. It’s the 25th installment in the legendary saga, and I can’t wait to see what we get.

Plus, it’s Daniel Craig’s final ride as the iconic British spy. Craig brought a lot of darkness back to the role, and I think fans have overwhelmingly liked him as the character.

“No Time to Die” arrives in theaters April 8, and you can bet everything you have that it’s going to explode at the box office.

People love James Bond. He gets the women, he kills the bad guys and he always finds entertaining ways to get the job done.

Now, we’ll get to watch Craig do it for one final time.

