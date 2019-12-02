‘Miracle Baby’ Ohio State Running Back JK Dobbins Was Almost Aborted, Football Announcer Says

Ohio State Buckeyes running back JK Dobbins’ mother thought about aborting him, but instead chose to give birth to the future star athlete, football announcer Gus Johnson said on Saturday.

Johnson spoke out about 20-year-old Dobbins’ story as the Fox commentating team praised Dobbins’ 211 yards rushing, 49 yards receiving and four touchdowns during Saturday’s game against the Michigan Wolverines. Dobbins is a junior at Ohio State University.

“What a day for JK Dobbins,” one announcer said. “Absolute dominant performance from Dobbins and his offensive line.”

“JK Dobbins’ mom Mya became pregnant when she was eighteen years old,” Johnson, who is the lead college football and basketball play-by-play announcer on FOX sports, told viewers across the country. “She went to the doctor because she was thinking about aborting the baby but changed her mind.”

“That baby turned out to be that young man,” Johnson added, as the camera showed Dobbins on the sidelines after his touchdown, “JK Dobbins, who she calls her miracle baby.”

WATCH:

Wow! A @CFBONFOX football announcer just shared that the mother of star @OhioState player, @Jkdobbins22, walked out of an abortion facility & rejected abortion after becoming pregnant at 18. “The baby turned out to be that young man… who she calls her ‘miracle baby.'” RT! pic.twitter.com/ShLyHgHw1E — Live Action (@LiveAction) December 1, 2019

The story angered some pro-abortion viewers, who criticized Johnson on Twitter for speaking about Dobbins’ past. (RELATED: Here’s How Joe Biden Has Evolved On Abortion As He Attempts To Become President)

“JK Dobbins was almost abortion, that’s something I’d expect from mainstream news not the commentator of the game,” wrote Twitter user lil lambo. “Who ever gave him that ‘interesting tid-bit’ should be fired and so should the commentator for even saying it. Way to push an agenda.”

“Dear @gusjohnson & @joelklatt whoever decided it was a good idea to make comments about JK Dobbins mother debating abortion is completely despicable,” wrote user alexis walker. “It is neither your right or place to air that information. You should be shamed. This is neither the time or place.”

“That Gus Johnson anecdote about the almost abortion of JK Dobbins was a little tooooooooooooo much, dontcha think,” tweeted the Decider’s Mark Graham. “ Woof. #RoeVWade.”

“Wait, did they just not-so-subtly put in an anti-abortion message in the middle of discussing JK Dobbins’ touchdown,” wrote user Professor Thee Beae. “Are you effing kidding me?”

