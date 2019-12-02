Thousands Of Eagles Fans Sign Petition For The Team To Walk Home From Miami After Losing To The Dolphins

Philadelphia Eagles fans have had enough of the team this year, and a recent petition made that crystal clear.

Following a humiliating 37-31 loss Sunday to the Dolphins, a petition was started to make the Eagles walk home from Miami. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The petition states in part, “They deserve to be punished and should not be allowed to fly home in comfort.” As of right now, more than 7,400 people have signed it.

I love this. I absolutely love this move from fans of the Eagles. Remember when this team won a Super Bowl a couple years back?

Yeah, it doesn’t matter anymore. There’s an all-out revolt at this point after the team has stunk the place up in 2019.

It’s been a blast to watch. I have no ties of any kind to the Eagles, but there’s nothing better than watching fans cannibalize their own team.

Fans expect excellence, and they get upset very quickly when they don’t get it. Add in the fact Philly fans are notorious for being irrational, and we have a recipe for a disaster on our hands.

Embrace the chaos, folks! Don’t run from it. Embrace it! The Eagles are 5-7, and we’re about to have a civil war on our hands.

Best of luck to the team going forward. It sounds like we’re in for a great time if the team continues to falter to end the season.