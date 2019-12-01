Miami Dolphins Score Touchdown On Trick Play From The Punter To The Kicker

The Miami Dolphins scored on an absurd trick play Sunday against the Eagles.

Miami was lined up at the goal line in a weird formation, punter Matt Haack took the snap, ran to the left and then shovel passed it to kicker Jason Sanders in the end zone for six.

Does that sound confusing? Well, just wait until you actually see the video. Give it a watch below.

Seriously, what the hell was that? I’m at a loss for words right now. They threw a touchdown from the punter to the kicker! What is going on?

Where has this energy been all season? I love the fact the Dolphins are playing with this kind of attitude.

We’re talking about punters throwing strikes to the kicker for a touchdown!

You love to see it… Haack to @jasonsanderss for the TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/Q1peATYPoH — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 1, 2019

How scared do we think those two dudes were running around on the field? Given how quickly Haack got rid of the ball, he didn’t seem too interested in getting smoked.

It worked! It worked to perfection. What a wild play for the Dolphins.