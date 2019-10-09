‘You Can Laugh All You Want’: Meghan McCain Warns Democrats That Gowdy Could Be Bad News

Meghan McCain warned Democrats not to celebrate the White House’s move to add former Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy to the impeachment defense team.

Critics of President Donald Trump responded to Gowdy’s addition Tuesday by replaying video of the former prosecutor during the Benghazi hearings tearing into the Obama White House for withholding documents that had been subpoenaed. (RELATED: REPORT: Trey Gowdy Signs On To Help Trump Fight Impeachment Battle)

When co-host Whoopi Goldberg played the same clip on Wednesday’s “The View,” McCain argued that Gowdy might be much worse for Democrats than for Trump.

WATCH:

As the audience cheered, McCain shook her head. “I think I’m confused why everyone is laughing because my take on it is that they have been having closed hearings, and don’t we want as much transparency as possible?” she asked.

Her co-hosts argued that Gowdy’s move to join the Trump defense team, which has already been accused of stonewalling Congress, was hypocritical.

“You can go on about Trey Gowdy,” McCain dismissed the criticism. “But he’s one of the great congressmen. He’s someone I have respected for years. You can laugh all you want, but the fact he’s joining Trump’s team is good news for Trump, and bad news for Democrats.” (RELATED: ‘You Feckless Unpatriotic Cowards!’: Meghan McCain Unloads On White House For Abandoning Kurds)

The other ladies continued, referencing the White House’s move to refuse cooperation unless an official vote was taken.

“Democrats also aren’t bringing things into the light of day,” McCain shot back. “I believe the American public — it should be live on TV, and we should hear what they have to say. Because it seems like Democrats don’t want me to know what they’re saying.”

Goldberg jumped in then, turning the conversation back to Trump. “This is about the president being on a phone call and perhaps breaking the law … All this pushback of not cooperating doesn’t change the fact that potentially you broke the law, and as an American citizen you may be the head — president, but it does not change the fact that every other American on this planet, if they are given a subpoena —” Goldberg trailed off.

McCain concluded, adding that she wanted to see more than just a few leaked text messages. “It’s still being kept in private, which makes me think that maybe it isn’t as damning as what Democrats are saying. And, by the way, right now if I was in a fox hole, I would want Trey Gowdy in there with me.”