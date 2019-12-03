Baker Mayfield’s Wife Emily Goes After Mary Kay Cabot Over Freddie Kitchens Question

Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily thinks beefing with legendary reporter Mary Kay Cabot is a smart idea.

The problem is tied to the fact Cabot asked Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens about wearing a “Pittsburgh Started It” t-shirt going into the Sunday loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That didn’t sit well with Emily. According to TMZ, Emily tweeted and deleted, “Why is this the focus of your questions? MUCH more to focus on than that…. @MaryKayCabot.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Cabot hit back that it was just one question, and that Mayfield’s answer was a good one in defense of Kitchens.

I asked exactly one t-shirt question after the game. I asked Baker what he thought of it, and he defended Kitchens, which I thought was pretty cool. He gave a great answer, saying “I’ve done much worse.” Funny, and struck the right note https://t.co/IAsMd20XkH — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 2, 2019

First off, of all the people to possibly beef with, Mary Kay Cabot should be at the bottom of the list. She’s arguably the most legendary reporter tied to the Browns.

She’s extremely good at her job, she’s always on point, her reporting is great and she’s an outstanding pro. If the Mayfields want to go back to beefing with me, that’s one thing. I live in the trenches.

Mary Kay Cabot doesn’t. She’s a true pro. The great reporter asking Kitchens about wearing a dumb t-shirt is more than fair.

#Browns Kitchens explains that the #Pittsburgh Started It” t-shirt he wore Friday night didn’t cost them the game: “We were ready to play” pic.twitter.com/RK3oYSBBEq — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 1, 2019

Having said that, this really reminds me of the Bill Burr bit on women married to the president. Last time I checked, it’s Baker Mayfield that is getting paid to throw passes. It’s not his wife.

Emily isn’t going to help any situation by getting involved. I understand she might want to voice support for her husband. That’s understandable, but she has to be smart enough to know it’s likely not going to end well.

If she wants to go after reporters and become a focal point for the team, then she can throw on the pads and get out on the field instead of tweeting from behind a phone screen.

As always, it’s great to see the Browns are doing well! No distractions of any kind here!