Pittsburgh Steelers Beat The Browns In Rematch After Myles Garrett’s Suspension

The Steelers got revenge against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Pittsburgh took it to Cleveland 20-13 only a couple weeks after Myles Garrett was hit with an indefinite suspension. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those of you living under a rock, Garrett crushed Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet at the end of the game when the Browns walked away with a win.

Today, the Steelers got their revenge as Garrett wasn’t allowed on the field.

Here’s the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick. pic.twitter.com/kzJDd4Hj53 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

It’s been so much fun watching the Browns just implode this season. First, they got off to a horrendous start, then Garrett got suspended and now they’ve lost to the Steelers in the rematch.

You just hate to see such class act people fail on the biggest stage! It’s almost like it’s not super easy to cheer for Baker Mayfield and company.

The Browns are now 5-7 and have almost no shot of making the playoffs. For a team that had all the hype in the world, they sure have managed to disappoint.

Maybe, just maybe, they should focus a little less on talking and a shade more on winning.