Benny Snell Wears Spinning Mouthguard Against The Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell wore a very stupid mouthguard Sunday during a win over the Browns.

In a video posted by The Checkdown, Snell can be seen using a black mouthguard with a spinner in the middle of it while on the field against Cleveland.

Yes, you read that correctly. The Steelers RB is wearing a spinning mouthguard! Give it a watch below.

Benny Snell has an actual SPINNER in his mouthguard @benny_snell pic.twitter.com/SRPX820Hn4 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 1, 2019

I really don’t like this move at all. Is this some kind of bizarre fashion show in Paris or is this the NFL?

You know why you wear a mouthguard like that? It’s because you want attention. There’s no other reason at all.

If you pull a stunt like that, it’s just because you want people to notice you.

Is it the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen an NFL player do? No, but it’s just not necessary. He’s a young running back trying to hack in the league.

Leave the antics on the roadside, and focus on playing. As a rookie, you should go unnoticed. Let your play define you.

Don’t let your mouthguard define you. This shouldn’t be hard.

Focus more on running the ball, Snell. Don’t focus on anything else.