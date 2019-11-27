Myles Garrett Says He’s Spending Time With Friends And Family After Indefinite Suspension

Myles Garrett is spending time with his friends and family after being hit with a gigantic suspension from the NFL.

The Cleveland Browns star defensive end was suspended indefinitely after he hit Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet. (RELATED: Max Kellerman Blames Mason Rudolph For Fight With Myles Garrett)

Here’s the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick. pic.twitter.com/kzJDd4Hj53 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

“You have ups and downs in your life and right now I’m giving back and [spending time] with my family and friends and I’m making the most out of that,” Garrett said when discussing his indefinite suspension while volunteering to hand out Thanksgiving meals to the less fortunate, according to Cleveland.com on Tuesday.

You can watch his full comments below.

#Browns Myles Garrett is here at @TOWNHALLOHC today serving the poor for the annual Feed the Need Event pic.twitter.com/9ekXHQYhAm — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 26, 2019

Serving food to the needy is a great PR move for Garrett, and I’m guessing it might have been suggested by his agent and the team.

Outside of doing stuff like this, Garrett should do everything in his power to go unnoticed. The less visible he is, the better it will be for him.

After what the Browns star did to Rudolph, he should draw as little attention to himself as humanly possible.

Myles Garrett ripped Mason Rudolph’s helmet off and swung his own helmet at him. That’s awful.pic.twitter.com/ZhrzxQTACB — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

I don’t know what kind of man Myles Garrett is. I have no idea. The only people who can answer that question are those closest to him.

What I do know for sure is after his actions and the backlash from his racial slur accusation, he should probably sit out of the public spotlight for awhile.

He should spend time with his family, take a vacation and just disappear from the radar for awhile. Eventually, people will move on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles “Flash” Garrett (@flash_garrett) on Nov 14, 2019 at 2:26pm PST

I’m sure Garrett will play in the NFL again, but it won’t be until next season at the earliest. In the meantime, he needs to do whatever it takes to make people forget.