Detroit Lions Still Week-To-Week With Matthew Stafford

The Detroit Lions won’t shut down Matthew Stafford’s season just yet.

There has been a lot of chatter about whether or not the team should just pull the plug on Stafford’s year as he battles fractured bones in his back. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Given the fact Detroit isn’t fighting for a playoff spot, it’d seem like the smart choice. Apparently, the Lions aren’t ready to do it just yet.

“Out of respect for Matthew and his competitiveness and what he means to this team and what he brings every single week, we’re just going to kind of take it week-by-week and see what happens from that standpoint,” Matt Patricia told the media Monday, according to LionsLowDown.com.

We honestly must be the dumbest team in all of football. My Detroit Lions might be the dumbest team in all of pro sports.

Why is this even a debate? Matthew Stafford is the face of the franchise. He’s the best player we have, and there’s no close second.

The fact they’d even consider the possibility of rushing him back in a lost season is mind-boggling.

I guess that’s why we’re the Lions. We just make the dumbest decisions possible. It should be incredibly easy to just commit to not playing Stafford.

I appreciate his passion and competitiveness. I also appreciate his health. I’d rather have him healthy for next year than get crushed during a 2019 return.

Keep him on the bench, let him heal and then we can move forward. Any other outcome is stupid.