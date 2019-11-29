The Detroit Lions Need To Shut Down Matthew Stafford For The Rest Of The Year

The Detroit Lions can’t let Matthew Stafford step onto a football field again this season.

After losing to the Bears yesterday with third string quarterback David Blough, the Lions are now 3-8-1 as Stafford tries to heal up a fractured back. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If the Lions care at all about the face of their franchise, they won’t let him anywhere near a football game for the rest of 2019.

Anybody who thinks Stafford should play again this season is an idiot. To put it simply, if you think Stafford should play again in 2019, you’re a moron.

You’re too dumb to be allowed to vote.

Matthew Stafford is the only thing that keeps the Lions together. Without him, the team is a joke. They’re atrocious.

It’s like watching the Miami Dolphins, but maybe even worse. Stafford makes the Lions competitive. He’s the glue that keeps this team together.

Without him, we’re trash. Is that harsh? I don’t care.

That’s the exact reason the Lions can’t let him back on the field as long as he’s still recovering. This season is lost. We can throw it in the garbage.

Under no circumstances should Stafford be allowed to play and push through an injury in a season that doesn’t matter.

Don’t do it, Detroit! Keep him glued to the bench.