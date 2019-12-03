Jay Leno Doesn’t Have Much To Say Regarding Gabrielle Union’s ‘Firing’ From ‘America’s Got Talent’

Comedian Jay Leno wouldn’t answer any questions regarding the racially insensitive comments he allegedly made during a taping of “America’s Got Talent.”

Leno only had positive things to say about former judge Gabrielle Union even though he was silent on the accusations against himself, according to a report published by TMZ.

“I love Gabrielle Union,” Leno told TMZ. “She’s a great girl and I really enjoyed working with her. She’s really good.”

When asked if he thought Union was treated unfairly he again pleaded the fifth.

“I don’t know,” he responded. “You know, I don’t. But I think she’s a great girl.”

Leno was accused of making a racially insensitive joke about the Korean stereotype regarding dog meat. Multiple sources at the taping confirmed the joke was made, but that it was never reported to human resources, according to a report published by Variety. (RELATED: NBC Claims They Are ‘Working’ With Gabrielle Union Following ‘America’s Got Talent’ Exit)

The line was reportedly cut from the “America’s Got Talent” episode before it aired on Aug. 6.

As for the drama with Union, her husband Dwyane Wade suggested the judge was “fired” from her role on the talent competition. Although, it is unclear if that is exactly what happened.

So when i got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!? Iam still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 27, 2019



Multiple sources confirmed the judge had been told her changing hairstyles were “too black” for the “AGT” audience, Variety reported. As previously reported, NBC claimed they are working to ensure a respectful workplace after the report surfaced.

“We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture,” NBC said following the reports.

“We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.”