Joe Burrow Still At The Top Of The Latest Heisman Odds, Justin Fields In 2nd

The latest Heisman odds are out, and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is still the man in front.

According to the latest odds from FanDuel, Burrow is at the top at -1350, OSU QB Justin Fields is +1400 and Chase Young is at +3000. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say the Heisman race is over. It’s over and Burrow is going to come home from New York with the trophy.

I’m not saying I agree with him winning over Fields, but that’s just the way it is. He’s had a hell of a year and is the quarterback on a team that is a top-two squad in America.

Generally speaking, that’s a great way to get yourself into the Heisman conversation. Add in the fact he lit up Alabama, and you have all you need to know.

I kind of feel bad for Justin Fields. He’s had a borderline video game-like season with the Buckeyes up in Columbus, and he’s just getting no respect.

I’m not sure why that is. I’m not sure why that is at all. Most of his games are over by halftime, and that’s in large part because he’s impossible for defenses to handle.

At this point, it’s really a question of who gets invited to the ceremony. Burrow and Fields are both locks.

I think you can go ahead and add Chase Young, Jalen Hurts and Jonathan Taylor as people who will also be there.

However, no matter who shows up, Burrow is taking the trophy to Baton Rouge.