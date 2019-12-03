Entertainment

Kate Beckinsale Defends Bikini Pics After Someone Says She’s Having A Midlife Crisis

Model Kate Beckinsale defended her decision to share some bikini photos from her recent tropical trip.

An internet troll commented saying the model seemed to be going through a midlife crisis, according to a report published by Fox News. The 46-year-old actress shared several photos from her weekend trip to Cabo San Lucas.

In one shot she can be seen sporting a cheetah print bikini top paired with white bikini bottoms. She looks absolutely amazing and I don’t know why anyone would want to comment on Beckinsale’s life at all.

In another shot she wore the same bikini with a pair of light brown heels.

She also spent the weekend in a sexy black bathing suit paired with high-waisted bottoms.

A social media user apparently did not like Beckinsale’s photos and commented “I feel like you are having a mid life crisis or something.” (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Kate Beckinsale On The Internet)

“Oh ! I think that’s because you’re an annoying a**hole,” Beckinsale responded.

Other fans commended Beckinsale for standing up to her online bully.

“Yes kate tell them off queen,” one user commented.

“Love it. People are haters. I wouldn’t even respond. Screw them,” another added.

I agree with them. Beckinsale clearly looks amazing and she shouldn’t even pay attention to the people hating on her. If I looked like she does, I’d post as many bikini pictures as I wanted.