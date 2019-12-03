Ole Miss Player Claims ‘Half The Team’ Might Transfer After Matt Luke Firing

The Ole Miss football program appears to be engulfed by chaos after the firing of Matt Luke.

Luke was fired after the regular season, and it sounds like there might be a player revolt unfolding in Oxford. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“After evaluating the overall trajectory of our football program, we did not see enough momentum on the field and determined a change is necessary in order for our student-athletes to compete at the highest level.” –@KeithCarterOMhttps://t.co/fqUhflZtWJ — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 2, 2019

According to the Clarion Ledger, offensive lineman Chandler Tuitt said “half the team” might transfer following the decision to fire Luke, and that many players won’t stick around if the rest of staff is canned.

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say things aren’t going well for Ole Miss right now.

Who knows how many players would actually dip if more coaches got fired. That’s not something you can really ever know for sure.

My guess is that you’ll lose some, but the majority would stick around for sure. Oxford is a fun place. It’s not hard to convince young men to want to hang out around there.

Having said that, this still isn’t a great look for Ole Miss. It looks like the people in charge have lost control of the situation and the athletes are now trying to dictate the situation.

That’s a recipe for an absolute disaster. Ole Miss is already struggling. The last thing the Rebels need is to replace half their roster.