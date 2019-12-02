Ole Miss Fires Football Coach Matt Luke, Buyout Is Around $17 Million

Ole Miss has fired football coach Matt Luke.

After three seasons of leading the Rebels, Luke, who took over for Hugh Freeze, was relieved of his duties late Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BREAKING: #OleMiss is parting ways with head coach Matt Luke, per source. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 2, 2019

The school said there wasn’t “enough momentum on the field” to justify keeping Luke as the head coach. It’s reported that the buyout for Luke could be somewhere in the ballpark of $17 million, which is simply absurd for somebody with his coaching record.

“After evaluating the overall trajectory of our football program, we did not see enough momentum on the field and determined a change is necessary in order for our student-athletes to compete at the highest level.” –@KeithCarterOMhttps://t.co/fqUhflZtWJ — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 2, 2019

First off, Luke’s buyout for him and his staff at nearly $20 million is absurd. Who the hell signed off on that?

The dude had zero head coaching experience before taking over at Ole Miss, and he got a contract like this? Absolutely absurd.

Whoever allowed that to happen is a moron.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb) on Nov 9, 2019 at 5:11pm PST

Secondly, and more importantly, I really do hope Ole Miss finds somebody that actually takes them to a high level of success.

Fans of the Rebels are awesome and they’re passionate fans. They’ve just had a brutal run over the past few years.

They most certainly deserve better and I hope they get it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb) on Nov 1, 2019 at 8:12am PDT

As for who will replace Luke, there are plenty of options on the table for a school with the resources and big guns like Ole Miss.

I have no doubt they’ll be able to lure in a big name. Either way, things are changing in Oxford.