Rutgers Wants Greg Schiano To Raise $75 Million For Athletic Facility

Rutgers has a big demand for new football coach Greg Schiano.

The man leading the Scarlet Knights again after bouncing around for the past few years made facilities a huge sticking point in his contract demands. Well, he’ll have to pull his own weight if he wants that to actually happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rutgers Football (@rfootball) on Dec 3, 2019 at 8:00am PST

According to NJ.com, Schiano will be required to help raise $75 million of the $150 million necessary for a new football facility.

I’m not sure exactly how Schiano is supposed to do that, but I imagine it’ll include a lot of meeting with wealthy boosters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rutgers Football (@rfootball) on Nov 30, 2019 at 12:24pm PST

I understand what Rutgers is doing here. I definitely get it, but this is also kind of foolish. Do you want Schiano spending his time focusing on football games or raising money?

The answer should be the first one. If it’s not the first one, then your priorities aren’t in the right place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rutgers Football (@rfootball) on Nov 26, 2019 at 2:04pm PST

The Scarlet Knights hired Schiano to bring them out of the cellar. As far as I can tell, he has a very long road ahead of him.

He should be focusing on putting a team together that doesn’t get embarrassed on a weekly basis. Let other people worry about the money.

If you win, the rest will take care of itself. It’s not a mystery. It’s actually very easy to figure out.