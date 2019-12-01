REPORT: Rutgers Lures Greg Schiano Back With $32 Million Deal

Greg Schiano will reportedly be the next football coach at Rutgers.

According to Yahoo Sports early Sunday morning, Schiano has agreed in principle to an eight-year deal worth somewhere in the ballpark of $32 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The hiring comes after it initially looked like talks with the former Scarlet Knights coach had fallen apart. Luckily for Rutgers, Schiano came back to the table and hammered out a deal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rutgers Football (@rfootball) on Nov 30, 2019 at 12:24pm PST

This is huge if you’re a fan of Rutgers. Schiano was by far and away the best option on the table. In fact, there’s not a close second.

He had success when coaching Rutgers years ago, which is something pretty much nobody has ever done.

The Scarlet Knights had to go get him, and they got the job done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rutgers Football (@rfootball) on Nov 26, 2019 at 2:04pm PST

Will Schiano be able to turn around Rutgers on day one? No, that’s just incredibly unrealistic thinking. The Scarlet Knights are trash.

They’re absolutely horrible on all levels.

However, Schiano coming back is a step in the correct direction. We’ll see what he can do down the stretch, but his hiring is a reason for optimism.