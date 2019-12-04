Impeachment Witness Pamela Karlan Says She’s ‘Insulted’ By Doug Collins’ Comments On ‘Facts’ During Hearing

Stanford Law School Professor Pamela Karlan sharply criticized House Judiciary Ranking Member Doug Collins during her opening statement during Wednesday’s impeachment hearing.

“Everything I know about our Constitution and its values and my review of the evidentiary record, and here Mr. Collins I would like to say to you sir, that I read transcripts of every one of the witnesses who appeared in the live hearing because I would not speak about these things without reviewing the facts, so I’m insulted by the suggestion that as a law professor I don’t care about those facts,” she stated, referencing the Georgia Republican’s own opening statement.

“Everything I read on those occasions tells me that when President Trump invited, indeed demanded, foreign involvement in our upcoming election, he struck at the very heart of what makes this a republic to which we pledge allegiance. That demand, as Professor Feldman just explained, constituted an abuse of power.” (RELATED: Read The House Intelligence Committee Impeachment Report)

Collins opened his Wednesday comments bemoaning the lack of “fact witnesses” in the Judiciary hearing.

He went on to claim that the entire impeachment inquiry “is not really about facts.” (RELATED: Read The Republican Report On The Impeachment Inquiry)

“If it was I believe the other committees would have sent over recommendations for impeachment,” he stated. “They’re putting it on this committee because if it goes badly I guess they want to blame Adam Schiff’s committee and others want to blame this committee for it going bad.”

Additionally, Collins accused Democrats leading the inquiry of “not following the facts” on a “factless impeachment.”