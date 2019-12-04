Jennifer Lopez Says She Wants To Have Kids With Alex Rodriguez: ‘I’m So Open To It’

Jennifer Lopez opened up about wanting to grow her family and that includes having kids with fiancé Alex Rodriguez if it’s “in God’s plan.”

"I want to!" the 50-year-old actress/singer shared about having kids with Rodriguez in People magazine's "2019 People of the Year" issue, per Good Morning America in a piece published Wednesday.

"I don't know that it's in God's plan, but I would like to try," she added. "I'm so open to it."

It comes after the “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker and the former New York Yankees slugger made headlines earlier this year when reports surfaced that Alex had got down on one knee and popped the question while the two were on vacation in the Bahamas.

As one friend shared with the outlet, things are going incredible for Jennifer these days.

“For Jennifer, turning 50 is something she is embracing,” a source close to the “Hustlers” star shared. “She [Lopez] is in the best place in so many ways. Her family is doing well, her career is still fun for her and she is very excited about planning her wedding to Alex.”

But for Lopez, she doesn’t feel like she’s turned 50 and is “proud of that” fact.

“I don’t feel like I’m 50, but I know that I am and I’m proud of that. … I feel very youthful, as good as I’ve ever been physically, emotionally, mentally, where I’m at with my work,” the “Second Act” star explained. “I feel confident in what I do, I feel very comfortable in what I do and what I have to offer.”