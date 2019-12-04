Matt Campbell And Iowa State Agree To Extension Through 2025

Football coach Matt Campbell won’t be leaving Iowa State anytime soon.

The school announced Tuesday that Campbell and the Cyclones had agreed to an extension through 2025. Salary details haven’t been released yet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Campbell Agrees To Contract Extension Through 2025. https://t.co/a9YenFGAEf pic.twitter.com/Y63HXESVjK — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 3, 2019

This is a really smart move for ISU. Campbell is one of the best young coaches in the game, he’s won a decent amount in Ames and he’ll have a lot of other schools after him.

The Cyclones need to lock him up for as long as possible. Right now, he’s their best option, and there’s no better option on the table.

It’s not even a close call. If they can keep Campbell for a long time and let him keep building, then they can raise their profile in the Big 12.

He’s worth every penny. Hell, he’d even be worth overpaying a bit if it stopped him for leaving for a bigger job.

The man knows how to win games with a limited amount of talent. That’s hard to find, and once you find it, you have to hang onto it at all costs.

Props to the officials at ISU for getting a deal done, and locking up the future for the Cyclones.