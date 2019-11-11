Blake Shelton Gushes Over Gwen Stefani During People’s Choice Awards

Blake Shelton made it clear he is one-hundred percent head-over-heels in love with girlfriend Gwen Stefani during his acceptance speech at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards show.

“And I want to say, Gwen Stefani, I love the s**t out of you,” the 43-year-old country singer announced to the crowd and the “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker during his acceptance speech after winning People’s Choice Award for Country Artist of 2019, according to Yahoo Entertainment in a piece published Monday.”Thank you!”(RELATED: Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are One Step Closer To Getting Married)

Obviously, broadcasters bleeped part of it. But it didn’t take away from the touching moment. (RELATED: Blake Shelton Tweets About ‘Karma’ Following Reports His Ex Is Dating A Married Guy)

Her reaction might just be the best part, as she looked surprised and truly thrilled with the comment.

Later, the 50-year-old pop singer returned the favor and gave a shout out to her man, Shelton, when she shared how much she loved him during her acceptance speech after winning the People’s Choice award for being the fashion icon of 2019, per Fox News.

“I love you, Blake Shelton, you’re a babe,” Stefani shared with the crowd.

As previously reported, the pair first meet as judges on the popular reality competition show “The Voice” in 2014 following divorces from their spouses.