Kellyanne Conway Rips Pamela Karlan For Elitism: ‘Who The Hell Are You, Lady?’

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, ripped Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan on Thursday over the constitutional scholar’s alleged elitism and liberal bias.

Karlan drew the ire of first lady Melania Trump during her Wednesday testimony to the House Judiciary Committee when she invoked 13-year-old Barron Trump to attack the president. Republicans on the committee, namely Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, also pointed out Karlan’s history of opposition to President Donald Trump. Karlan once said, for instance, that she had to cross the street to avoid walking past Trump International Hotel, and also suggested conservatives are spread across the country because they can’t stand to be near each other. (RELATED: Pamela Karlan Offers Apology To Melania For Invoking Barron Trump’s Name In Impeachment Hearing)

During an interview with “Fox & Friends” on Thursday morning, Conway accused Karlan of looking down on blue collar Americans.

WATCH:

“If you went to work today to manicure nails, to manicure a lawn, if you went to work with a jackhammer or a welding machine, or mechanics tools, or a carpentry belt … that woman yesterday looks her nose down on you!” Conway asserted. “She thinks that you are less than her, and I’ve had it.”

Conway added that she is working for middle Americans against individuals that “have three Yale Law degrees and have the audacity to say that liberals like to cluster together while conservatives can’t even stand to be together … who the hell are you lady to look down on half of the country?”

The White House adviser concluded by taking a shot at Karlan for “hobnobbing with the elite” while lecturing the rest of America.