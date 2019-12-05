Editorial

Melania Looks Festive In Beautiful Red And White Checkered Coat At Lighting Of National Christmas Tree

First Lady Melania Trump takes part in the annual lighting of the National Christmas tree on The Ellipse in Washington, DC on December 5, 2019. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

First Lady Melania Trump takes part in the annual lighting of the National Christmas tree on The Ellipse in Washington, DC on December 5, 2019. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump definitely stole the show Thursday when she stepped out in a beautiful red and white coat during the lighting of the National Christmas Tree.

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as striking as ever the long-sleeve, button-up coat with the red and white print that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump for the annual lighting ceremony. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

She completed the terrific holiday look with loose hair and a matching red and white belt. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

To say she looked perfect for Christmas time would be a serious understatement.

REUTERS/Tom Brenner

REUTERS/Tom Brenner

During the event, Trump remarked on the tradition of the ceremony that dates back to Calvin Coolidge’s presidency.

REUTERS/Tom Brenner

REUTERS/Tom Brenner

FLOTUS’ fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Most recently, she turned heads Tuesday when she showed up in a jaw-dropping yellow cape coat and magenta dress combo during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London put on by Queen Elizabeth II.

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks during the holidays here.