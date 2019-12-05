Melania Looks Festive In Beautiful Red And White Checkered Coat At Lighting Of National Christmas Tree

Melania Trump definitely stole the show Thursday when she stepped out in a beautiful red and white coat during the lighting of the National Christmas Tree.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever the long-sleeve, button-up coat with the red and white print that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump for the annual lighting ceremony. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the terrific holiday look with loose hair and a matching red and white belt. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked perfect for Christmas time would be a serious understatement.

During the event, Trump remarked on the tradition of the ceremony that dates back to Calvin Coolidge’s presidency.

FLOTUS’ fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Most recently, she turned heads Tuesday when she showed up in a jaw-dropping yellow cape coat and magenta dress combo during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London put on by Queen Elizabeth II.

