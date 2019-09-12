Biden Confuses Bernie Sanders For The President

Vice President Joe Biden appeared to confuse Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for the president of the United States Thursday during the Democratic presidential debate.

During a heated debate over Sanders’ Medicare for All bill, Biden referred to Sanders as “the president” before referring to him by his actual title. (RELATED: Joe Biden’s Wife Admits That Other Candidates Might Be Better On The Issues)

WATCH:

“I hear this large savings, the president— my friend from Vermont says you’re going to give back, got a cut in wages because you got insurance,” Biden said. “They’re going to give back that money to the employee?”

The 76-year-old former vice president has repeatedly made gaffes on the campaign trail, which has raised questions about his health. If elected, Biden would be the oldest president in American history but he assured a crowd in New Hampshire last month that “he was not going nuts.” (RELATED: Biden Says ‘We Choose Truth Over Facts’ In Slip Of The Tongue)

Democratic Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, a long shot presidential campaign, recently claimed that Biden is “declining,” and said he had heard similar concerns expressed by voters on the campaign trail.

“I just think Biden is declining,” Ryan said. I don’t think he has the energy. You see it almost daily. And I love the guy.”