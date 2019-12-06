Three Killed, Suspect Dead In Florida Naval Station Shooting

An active shooter situation was reported Friday morning at a U.S. Naval Station in Pensacola, Florida.

The Navy confirmed that at least two fatalities, and reported that the suspect is dead, and that an “unknown number of injured people” had been transferred to local hospitals. The Naval base was placed on lockdown immediately after the shooting was reported. (RELATED: FBI Arrests Las Vegas Man Who Allegedly Plotted Attack On Jews, Gay Bar)

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan later confirmed an additional fatality, but said he does not believe there are any additional shooters.

#UPDATE:

– 4 deceased

– Sheriff David Morgan says there’s no reason to believe there are any additional shooters — Stephanie Myers (@_StephanieMyers) December 6, 2019

#BREAKING: We are aware of reports of a possible active shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola. More information to follow. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 6, 2019

#UPDATE: NAS Pensacola is on lockdown. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 6, 2019

#UPDATE: Active shooter is deceased. One additional fatality has been confirmed. Unknown number of injured people being transferred to local hospitals. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 6, 2019

“Just spoke to commanding officer of Naval Air Station Pensacola. We are in close contact with all the relevant officials & closely monitoring events,” Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said on Twitter. “Please pray for everyone impacted by this horrible situation.”

It is the second such incident in recent days. Two civilians were killed and a third was injured Wednesday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu when a U.S. sailor began shooting on base.