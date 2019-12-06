Tua Tagovailoa Says He’ll Probably Go To The NFL If He’ll Be A Top 15 Draft Pick

Injured Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa opened up about his future, and he’s still eyeing the NFL.

Tagovailoa dislocated his hip a few weeks back near the end of the first half against Mississippi State. It’s an incredibly serious injury that ended his season on the spot. Despite that, Tua might still take a shot at the pros if his draft stock is still high. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Matt Zenitz on Thursday, the Alabama superstar said that it’d be tough to not enter the NFL draft if he’ll still be a top 15 pick.

Tua Tagovailoa acknowledged it would be tough to pass up going pro if the feedback comes back that he’s still in position to be a top 10-15 draft pick — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 5, 2019

If Tua is a lock for the top 15, then he should absolutely go pro. That’s way too much guaranteed money to pass up on.

If you can get a fully guaranteed rookie contract, then you take it. It’s that simple. If Tua can go at a position that gets him big money, he’d be foolish to pass that up.

However, if Tua’s stock has fallen hard and fast since his hip injury, then he should absolutely come back to Alabama.

There’s not a ton of guaranteed money in the NFL draft after the first round. Some early second round picks can still get a nice chunk of guaranteed money.

After that, the money falls off fast. If he’s not going to go in the first round, Tua should return and try again in 2021.

The only risk with that is he could risk further injury without ever seeing a payday. We’ll see what he does, but I think it’s safe to say everybody is cheering for him.

He’s a great quarterback and he’s just as good of a person.