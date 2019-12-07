Pensacola Shooting Suspect Reportedly Loathed US As ‘Nation Of Evil,’ Hosted Dinner To Watch Mass Shooting Videos

A Saudi military student training at Pensacola Naval Air Station reportedly wrote an anti-American manifesto prior to the Friday shooting that killed three people.

Mohammed al-Shamrani called the United States a “nation of evil” in an online manifesto, AFP reported Saturday. Shamrani died in the attack that left eight other people wounded. Authorities are assessing whether the incident was a terrorist attack.

According to the Associated Press, the suspect even “hosted a dinner party the night before to watch videos of mass shootings.”

A US official says the Saudi student who fatally shot three people at a Florida naval base had hosted a dinner party the night before to watch videos of mass shootings. https://t.co/gZzeVS9qfk — The Associated Press (@AP) December 7, 2019

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis identified the shooting suspect as a Saudi Arabian national who was on the base for military flight training. In the 9/11 attacks 15 of the of the 19 terrorists were from Saudi Arabia and some had learned how to fly at civilian flight training centers in Florida. (RELATED: Three Killed, Suspect Dead In Florida Naval Station Shooting)