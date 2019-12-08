Florida State Officially Announces Mike Norvell As New Football Coach

Florida State officially announced Mike Norvell as the new football coach of the Seminoles on Sunday.
It was speculated that Norvell would likely be the guy to take over FSU after the firing of Willie Taggart, and now it's a done deal.
We are thrilled to announce Mike Norvell as the new head football coach at Florida State. #OneTribe
This is a great hire by the people in charge down in Tallahassee. Norvell did an exceptional job at Memphis, he knows how to win, he can recruit and he brings the energy FSU needs.
After the pathetic last few years, Florida State had to make a big change. Norvell will be the man to rebuild the Seminoles.
I have no doubt about that at all.
Mike Norvell Introductory Press Conference https://t.co/HQUgwMkdms
— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 8, 2019
It might not happen right away for FSU. It might take time. Let’s remember how bad of a situation Norvell is stepping into, but I fully believe he’ll get them some big wins down the road.
Props to FSU for going big with the hire. Fans of the Seminoles should be very excited.