Ohio State Beating Wisconsin In The Big 10 Title Game Gets 12.49 Million Viewers

The TV ratings for Ohio State winning the Big 10 title over Wisconsin were huge.

According to TVByTheNumbers, the most highly-anticipated game of the weekend got 12.49 million viewers on Fox as the refs gifted the Buckeyes a conference title. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

RAPID REACTION: Ohio State beats Wisconsin for the Big 10 title. I’m heartbroken, and the refs absolutely screwed the Badgers. The officials should be investigated by the FBI! pic.twitter.com/rz8vkM2kIT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 8, 2019

Despite the fact that this game will forever be a screw job and painful memory, the fact nearly 12.5 million people tuned in should tell us all we need to know.

The Big 10 moves the needle in college football. It’s that simple. Wisconsin and Ohio State are both national brands.

They’re not just national brands, but both are incredibly dominant teams. Entering the game, there were major playoff implications on the line.

If that doesn’t draw the viewers in, then nothing ever will.

The ratings for the college football season have been gigantic, and I’m not surprised this game between the Buckeyes and Badgers put up such huge numbers.

In fact, I would have been surprised if the game got anything less than 10 million viewers.

Congrats to Ohio State for winning the title, and props to me for handling it like a gentlemen.