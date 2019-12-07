Preview: Will Ohio State Or Wisconsin Win The Big Ten?

The battle for Big Ten supremacy will take place between Ohio State and Wisconsin Saturday in Indianapolis.

The Buckeyes dominated the regular season, defeating all of their opponents by double digits. Can the Badgers bring their historic run to a halt and potentially make a case for their own inclusion in the college football playoff?

There are a lot of question marks headed into the game, including the health of superstar Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Will he be healthy? How will play under pressure?

Wisconsin super-fan and Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief David Hookstead breaks down the game and his team’s chances to shock the world in the latest edition of “Smoke Break.”

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Smoke Break: Will J-Lo Start Looking Her Age Before A$AP Gets Freed?

Smoke Break: Prayers For Mia Khalifa

Smoke Break: Kylie Jenner Vs. Monica Lewinsky-FIGHT!

This Smoke Room Reporter Cheated Death: Here’s What Happened

Debate: Did The Playoff Committee Get It Right In The First Top 25?