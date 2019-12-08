Wisconsin Loses To Ohio State In The Big 10 Championship Game 34-21

Wisconsin lost the Big 10 championship to Ohio State 34-21 Saturday night, and I’m absolutely devastated.

RAPID REACTION: Ohio State beats Wisconsin for the Big 10 title. I’m heartbroken, and the refs absolutely screwed the Badgers. The officials should be investigated by the FBI! pic.twitter.com/rz8vkM2kIT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 8, 2019

I say this with complete sincereness, but the FBI should be brought in for an official investigation into this game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There was nonstop holding down the stretch, Jack Coan damn near got murdered and Ohio State got away with everything.

As you all know, I’m not a complainer at all. I hate complainers. I’m not complaining here. I’m simply raising questions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Dec 7, 2019 at 6:21pm PST

How does Jack Coan take head-to-head contact to close out the first half and no flag gets thrown. Would anybody from the NCAA like to get on the phone and explain that to me?

Would anybody from the United States of America in a position of authority in the government like to explain that to me?

As an American who loves freedom, I’m disgusted. If Ohio State had any pride, they’d refuse to accept the Big 10 championship after the game we just watched.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Dec 7, 2019 at 7:02pm PST

Of course, it’s OSU, and they won’t do that. I’m sure they’ll win the national title and that’ll be the end of it.

Either, shame on the Buckeyes and everybody else who allowed this travesty of justice to unfold.