Cardi B Talks Trump And Bernie Sanders: ‘It’s Almost Like A Fan Base, What Trump Has’

Cardi B talked about Donald Trump, his “fan base” and why she thinks that none of the Democratic presidential hopefuls have a really “strong support base.”

“I feel like not any of these Democrats have a really strong support base — I’m gonna say a fan base, because it’s almost like a fan base, what Trump has,” the 27-year-old rapper shared with Vogue in a piece published Monday for their January cover story. (RELATED: Tomi Lahren Hits Back After Cardi B Threatens To Get Her Leash Once Again)

“Because he was an entertainer, Trump knows how to get them to keep on talking about him,” she added. “All these little antics that he do, like get into arguments with Chrissy Teigen, it’s just techniques to get attention.” (RELATED: Tomi Lahren Responds To Cardi B’s ‘Dog Walk’ Threat)

The “Hustlers” star continued, “And I get that. You like a certain artist that do crazy shit. But this person is in charge of our country. This person is in charge of our well-being. When it comes to my president, I want my president to be, like, extremely holy.”

She went on to say that she doesn’t want her president to have any “hatred toward a certain type of people” without explaining her comment further.

“I don’t want my president to be arguing with freaking celebrities or caring what people think of him,” the “Love And Hip Hop: New York” star shared. “I want my president to tell me an answer on shit that really matters. I don’t want my president to entertain me. I just don’t.”

Cardi, who is known for speaking her mind about an array of things including politics, does know who she likes running in 2020, and that’s Bernie Sanders.

“One thing that I like about Bernie is that, you know, there’s proof that he’s been doing this for years,” the rapper shared. “That he been caring about people for years. That it’s inside of him, being a humanitarian. When I see the candidates be like, oh well, some of his bills, they not perfect.”

“If he’s such a perfect person, why is Vermont not perfect,” she added. “People are not perfect, but he has the perfect intentions. He naturally cares about minorities. He actually cares about people getting Medicare because he knows they can’t afford it. I don’t feel like he’s just saying these things ’cause he want the vote.”