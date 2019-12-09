REPORT: NFL Won’t Change Seeding For The Playoffs

The NFL doesn’t have any intentions of making changes to the playoff format.

There is a very good chance the NFC East champion doesn't get to eight wins, and people have been wondering if the NFL should reseed the postseason.

However, that’s not going to happen. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the idea of reseeding the playoffs has “gotten zero steam.” His source also added, “It’s never been a consideration.”

I can’t believe this is even a discussion. The NFL format is fine the way it is. It doesn’t need to be changed at all.

It should be left entirely alone. For the love of everything righteous, please do not touch the NFL postseason.

Seed the division champions, keep the two wildcards on each side and let it be.

Is the NFC East a dumpster fire this season? Yes, it is. It’s 100% awful. The Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, and Giants all suck.

These are the facts of the matter, and there’s no getting around them. However, that doesn’t mean we should just completely reformat the NFL postseason.

That’s absurdly stupid.

The NFL playoffs is one of the best parts about the league. Of all the things to not touch, it’d be the postseason.

Fortunately, it sounds like Goodell is going to stay away from changes.