REPORT: NFL Teams Expected To Pursue Stanford Coach David Shaw

NFL teams are reportedly expected to go after Stanford coach David Shaw.

According to CBS on Sunday, the college coaching star “will be in heavy demand” during the 2020 offseason, and the Redskins have “interest” in Shaw. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Stanford might have a really bad year this season, but Shaw is 86-34 during his tenure with the Cardinal. Given the academic standards at Stanford, it’s an incredibly impressive accomplishment.

The man knows how to win football games. Naturally, it was only a matter of time before the NFL came calling.

The question is really whether or not Shaw will even want to leave Stanford. Sure, the NFL is a bigger stage, but he’s a king on that campus.

He could get more money in the NFL, but he’s never going to be pushed out as the coach of the Cardinals. He can coach there forever if he wants.

We’ll see what he decides to do, but I have no doubt at all he can coach at the highest level of football.

I’m just not sure Shaw wants to leave Stanford. It’s the perfect job for him, and we all know the NFL is a cut throat world.