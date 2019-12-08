Editorial

Ole Miss Gives Football Coach Lane Kiffin 5-Year Contract Worth $21 Million

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has scored a big contract from the university.

According to Brett McMurphy, Kiffin’s deal is for five years and worth $21 million. That puts his yearly salary at north of $4 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not a bad jump from the kind of money he was making at FAU.

Not a bad deal at all for Lane Kiffin to become a head coach again in the SEC. He’s getting paid $4 million to coach a major team with rich history and is in a great college town.

Getting paid $4 million to live in Oxford, Mississippi and coach the Rebels isn’t a bad deal at all.

 

I can’t tell you all how pumped I am for Lane Kiffin to coach in the SEC West. The storylines when they play Alabama are going to be nothing short of incredible.

Kiffin being back in the SEC is proof that God is real, and that he wants us to be happy. This is nothing short of a miracle.

The content will put me on a yacht.

I’d also like to kindly remind everybody I had Kiffin to Ole Miss before pretty much everybody else on the planet.

You don’t need to thank me, but I might have accelerated this whole process. Am I a hero to the people in Mississippi? I’ll let the history books decide that.

I’m just glad to see Kiffin back on the big stage.