2020 Anxiety: Outside Groups Pour First Million Into Michigan

The state of Michigan is expected to be perhaps the most important battleground state in the country next Fall, and outside groups have recognized that.

Outside groups have already spent over $1 million ahead of the state’s crucial senate and presidential elections, a significant contrast from last election cycle when outside groups had not spent any money in the state a year out from the 2018 elections.

A policy-based 501c4, Better Future Michigan released a TV ad Wednesday, accusing Democratic Michigan Sen. Gary Peters of falling in line with Washington, D.C. Democrats instead of looking out for the interests of his own constituents. Better Future Michigan is spending $300,000 to run the ad across the state on television and digital platforms, while the liberal group Vote Vets spent over $700,000 in the state last month supporting Peters. (RELATED: ‘Incredible Bulls***t’: Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger Faces Constituents’ Wrath Over Impeachment Support)

The ad released by Better Future Michigan attacks Peters for his non-committal stances on several left-wing policies.

“Michiganders deserve to know that Sen. Gary Peters is is falling right in line behind the extreme, radical left,” Tori Sachs, Executive Director for Better Future Michigan told the Daily Caller. “Sen. Peters support for Medicare-for-All will eliminate private insurance for hardworking Michiganders and his support of the Green New Deal has the potential to decimate Michigan’s economy.”

Republican senate candidate John James lost to Democratic Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow in a closer-than-expected race last Fall, and is challenging Peters for the state’s other seat next year. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump became the first Republican presidential nominee to win the state in nearly three decades in 2016.